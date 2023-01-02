Over 1,000 waterways being developed in country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Ganga Council meet held on 30th December 2022 via video conferencing in Kolkata informed that over 1,000 waterways are being constructed in India. He conveyed that aim is to make modern cruise ships sail in Indian rivers. With substantial development of waterways, India's cruise tourism sector is all set to embark on a grand new journey. PM announced that on 13th January 2023, World's longest river cruise will sail from Kashi to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh traveling 2,300 km.

During the meeting, PM emphasized on ways to enhance various forms of herbal farming along the Ganga. Modi also laid foundation stone and dedicated Namami Gange and Drinking Water & Sanitation Projects to the nation via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 7 sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and 612 km network) at a cost of more than Rs 990 crore. These projects will beneﬁt municipalities of Nabadwip, Kacharapra, Halishar, Budge-Budge, Barrackpore, Chandan Nagar, Bansberia, UttraparaKotrung, Baidyabati, Bhadreshwar, Naihati, Garulia, Titagarh, and Panihati. These projects will add the sewage treatment capacity of over 200 MLD in West Bengal.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and 80 Km Network) to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,585 crore. These projects will add 190 MLD new STP capacity in West Bengal. These projects will beneﬁt areas of North Barrackpore, Hooghly-Chinsura, Kolkata KMC area - Garden Reach & Adi Ganga (TollyNala) and Mahestala town.

The Union Ministers attending the meeting assured all support from their Ministries to implement the schemes with their ministries to improve the economic conditions of the people in the Ganga basin and to work for the betterment of the environmental conditions and biodiversity in the area, as envisaged in the Arth Ganga concept given by the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar spelt out the initiatives of the ministry for the promotion of natural farming in the Ganga basin states.

Vice Chairman, NITI Ayog Suman Berry, mentioned that PM Gati Shakti can be used in regard to the projects under Namami Gange and that G20 platform can be used as a branding opportunity for such successful programs like Namami Gange.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)