P&G Hygiene Q3 PAT rises 7.9% YoY

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (PGHH) posted a 7.9% rise in net profit to Rs 98.33 crore on 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 759.66 crore for Q3 March 2021 over Q3 March 2020.

The FMCG company's profit before tax (PBT) grew 3.5% to Rs 129.23 crore in Q3 March 2021 over Q3 March 2020. The growth in revenues was backed by the strength of trusted product portfolio and strong retail execution. Both the feminine care and healthcare business delivered strong double-digit sales growth in the quarter.

Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care said, "In a challenging environment, we delivered double-digit profitable growth for the third consecutive quarter this year. Our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organization and culture has enabled us to consistently deliver results and continue to be the right strategies to deliver balanced growth in the long-term."

The company has delivered balanced growth in recent years behind its focus on driving superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organization culture. This year marks two decades of Whisper Ultra's launch in India.

The board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 150 on equity share. The record date for the dividend will be 12 May 2021.

PGHH is engaged in manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter products, vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Shares of PGHH were down 3.93% at Rs 13,268.70 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)