P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.70% to Rs 1770.00 croreNet profit of P I Industries rose 45.82% to Rs 334.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 1770.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1354.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1770.001354.20 31 OPM %24.4021.53 -PBDT453.70315.80 44 PBT397.70266.60 49 NP334.80229.60 46
