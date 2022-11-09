P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.70% to Rs 1770.00 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 45.82% to Rs 334.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 1770.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1354.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1770.001354.2024.4021.53453.70315.80397.70266.60334.80229.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)