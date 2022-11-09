JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.70% to Rs 1770.00 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 45.82% to Rs 334.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 1770.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1354.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1770.001354.20 31 OPM %24.4021.53 -PBDT453.70315.80 44 PBT397.70266.60 49 NP334.80229.60 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU