Asian Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Energy spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Maharashtra govt. to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage
India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Piyush Goyal
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 296.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 31.34% in the September 2022 quarter
Asian Food Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.71% to Rs 24.93 croreNet loss of Asian Energy Services reported to Rs 18.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.71% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.9351.63 -52 OPM %-29.0823.82 -PBDT-7.3312.48 PL PBT-13.265.50 PL NP-18.884.73 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU