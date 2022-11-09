Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 136.96 croreNet profit of Faze Three rose 5.74% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 136.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales136.96117.35 17 OPM %17.3917.83 -PBDT23.2021.80 6 PBT19.4919.44 0 NP14.3713.59 6
