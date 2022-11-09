JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 136.96 crore

Net profit of Faze Three rose 5.74% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 136.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales136.96117.35 17 OPM %17.3917.83 -PBDT23.2021.80 6 PBT19.4919.44 0 NP14.3713.59 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU