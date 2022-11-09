Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 136.96 crore

Net profit of Faze Three rose 5.74% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 136.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.136.96117.3517.3917.8323.2021.8019.4919.4414.3713.59

