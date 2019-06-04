Pacheli Industrial Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.46% to Rs 1.74 croreNet loss of Pacheli Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 209.95% to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.741.23 41 6.852.21 210 OPM %-18.977.32 -4.825.88 - PBDT-0.390.07 PL 0.350.12 192 PBT-0.390.07 PL 0.350.11 218 NP-0.270.02 PL 0.260.08 225
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
