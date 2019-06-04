Nahar Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 53.44% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of rose 55.75% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.44% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.48% to Rs 11.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.73% to Rs 11.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

