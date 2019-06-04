Nahar Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.75% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales decline 53.44% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 55.75% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.44% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.48% to Rs 11.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.73% to Rs 11.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.327.13 -53 11.0817.24 -36 OPM %-46.6982.19 -15.3464.68 - PBDT2.521.87 35 15.3823.75 -35 PBT2.371.79 32 14.9423.43 -36 NP1.761.13 56 11.8019.18 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

