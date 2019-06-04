Titaanium Ten Enterprise standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TTI Enterprise standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the December 2018 quarter
Ausom Enterprise standalone net profit declines 17.83% in the March 2019 quarter
TTI Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Ausom Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Matra Kaushal Enterprise standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 121.47% to Rs 115.92 croreNet profit of Titaanium Ten Enterprise rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 121.47% to Rs 115.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.45% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 95.41% to Rs 194.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales115.9252.34 121 194.4399.50 95 OPM %2.483.65 -2.814.19 - PBDT1.070.70 53 1.991.58 26 PBT0.550.25 120 1.010.68 49 NP0.420.17 147 0.740.47 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU