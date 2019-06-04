Titaanium Ten Enterprise standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 121.47% to Rs 115.92 crore

Net profit of rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 121.47% to Rs 115.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.45% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 95.41% to Rs 194.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

