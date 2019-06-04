JUST IN
Spring Fields Infraventures standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 403.45% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Spring Fields Infraventures declined 80.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 403.45% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 842.62% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.460.29 403 5.750.61 843 OPM %-0.6817.24 --4.17-3.28 - PBDT0.020.22 -91 0.150.12 25 PBT0.050.20 -75 0.110 0 NP0.040.20 -80 0.090 0

