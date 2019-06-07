Pacific Industries standalone net profit declines 85.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 70.93% to Rs 34.22 crore

Net profit of declined 85.30% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.93% to Rs 34.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.63% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.63% to Rs 101.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

34.2220.02101.0467.087.2816.886.758.681.633.595.924.360.442.991.571.030.412.791.300.83

