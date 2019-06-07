Pacific Industries standalone net profit declines 85.30% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 70.93% to Rs 34.22 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries declined 85.30% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.93% to Rs 34.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.63% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.63% to Rs 101.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.2220.02 71 101.0467.08 51 OPM %7.2816.88 -6.758.68 - PBDT1.633.59 -55 5.924.36 36 PBT0.442.99 -85 1.571.03 52 NP0.412.79 -85 1.300.83 57
