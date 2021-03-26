Paddy Procurement Gains Around 13.50%

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tripura with purchase of over 688.02 LMTs of paddy up to 24.03.2021.

This is an increase of 13.54 % against the last year corresponding purchase of 605.94 LMT. Out of the total purchase of 688.02 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.82 LMT which is 29.47% of total procurement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)