DFM Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2022.

DFM Foods Ltd crashed 10.38% to Rs 205.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11264 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd tumbled 8.94% to Rs 79.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8945 shares in the past one month.

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd lost 8.60% to Rs 87.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd slipped 8.08% to Rs 121.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8130 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup plummeted 7.89% to Rs 17.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33013 shares in the past one month.

