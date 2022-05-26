HEG gallops after Q4 PAT jumps 14% QoQ to Rs 129 cr

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Wealth gallops after Q3 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 153 cr
HEG Ltd Slips 3.19%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Shed 2.18%
HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 129.44% in the December 2021 quarter
Jubilant Ingrevia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.07 crore in the December 2021 quarter
-
HEG surged 5.23% to Rs 1068 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 13.91% to Rs 129.27 crore on 12.68% rise in net sales to Rs 673.06 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 4.40% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 151.90 crore in Q4 March 2022.
HEG reported net profit of Rs 129.27 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.08 crore in Q4 March 2021. Net sales jumped 76.90% in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Total expenses rose 34.01% year-on-year to Rs 516.17 crore. Cost of material consumed surged 167.53% to Rs 314.27 crore while employee benefits expenses rose 32.43% to Rs 19.56 crore.
For the full year, HEG reported net profit of Rs 431.05 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.94 crore in the year ended March 2021. Net sales rose 75.26% to Rs 2201.61 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
The reported negative operating cash flow (OCF) of Rs 140.60 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022 compared with positive OCF of Rs 715.79 crore in the year ended March 2021.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.
HEG is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU