HEG gallops after Q4 PAT jumps 14% QoQ to Rs 129 cr

HEG surged 5.23% to Rs 1068 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 13.91% to Rs 129.27 crore on 12.68% rise in net sales to Rs 673.06 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 4.40% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 151.90 crore in Q4 March 2022.

HEG reported net profit of Rs 129.27 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.08 crore in Q4 March 2021. Net sales jumped 76.90% in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Total expenses rose 34.01% year-on-year to Rs 516.17 crore. Cost of material consumed surged 167.53% to Rs 314.27 crore while employee benefits expenses rose 32.43% to Rs 19.56 crore.

For the full year, HEG reported net profit of Rs 431.05 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.94 crore in the year ended March 2021. Net sales rose 75.26% to Rs 2201.61 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

The reported negative operating cash flow (OCF) of Rs 140.60 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022 compared with positive OCF of Rs 715.79 crore in the year ended March 2021.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

HEG is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India.

