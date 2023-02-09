Page Industries standalone net profit declines 29.12% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 1223.26 crore

Net profit of Page Industries declined 29.12% to Rs 123.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 1223.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1189.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1223.261189.80 3 OPM %15.7621.07 -PBDT184.43250.13 -26 PBT164.46233.43 -30 NP123.73174.57 -29

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

