Page Industries standalone net profit declines 29.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Page Industries declined 29.12% to Rs 123.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 1223.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1189.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1223.261189.8015.7621.07184.43250.13164.46233.43123.73174.57

