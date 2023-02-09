Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 51.05% to Rs 229.42 croreNet profit of Shreyans Industries rose 1700.00% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.05% to Rs 229.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales229.42151.88 51 OPM %12.93-3.29 -PBDT28.874.52 539 PBT25.571.29 1882 NP20.161.12 1700
