JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 2.63% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.05% to Rs 229.42 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries rose 1700.00% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.05% to Rs 229.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales229.42151.88 51 OPM %12.93-3.29 -PBDT28.874.52 539 PBT25.571.29 1882 NP20.161.12 1700

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU