Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.05% to Rs 229.42 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries rose 1700.00% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.05% to Rs 229.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.229.42151.8812.93-3.2928.874.5225.571.2920.161.12

