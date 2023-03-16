FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 0.46 points or 0% at 16031.73 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Nestle India Ltd (up 1.62%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.39%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.06%),Dabur India Ltd (up 0.93%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Coffee Ltd (up 0.2%), United Breweries Ltd (up 0.06%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 0.05%), and Heritage Foods Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 5.24%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 4.46%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 4.05%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 366.27 or 0.64% at 57189.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.1 points or 0.63% at 16865.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 449.1 points or 1.65% at 26720.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 105.1 points or 1.23% at 8467.55.

On BSE,721 shares were trading in green, 2013 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

