Business Standard

Consumer Durables shares gain

Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 140.46 points or 0.38% at 37312.03 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.12%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 2.48%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.21%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.81%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 366.27 or 0.64% at 57189.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.1 points or 0.63% at 16865.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 449.1 points or 1.65% at 26720.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 105.1 points or 1.23% at 8467.55.

On BSE,721 shares were trading in green, 2013 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 10:00 IST

