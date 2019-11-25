Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pricol Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd and Raj Television Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2019.

Palash Securities Ltd lost 14.79% to Rs 26.5 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 865 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd tumbled 10.34% to Rs 33.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13807 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd crashed 8.00% to Rs 5.06. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11190 shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd corrected 7.97% to Rs 113.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 592 shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd fell 7.88% to Rs 45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 901 shares in the past one month.

