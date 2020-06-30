Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 55.56% to Rs 0.42 croreNet loss of Visagar Financial Services reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.56% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 179.63% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.420.27 56 1.510.54 180 OPM %-57.14-114.81 --19.21-87.04 - PBDT-0.230.19 PL -0.280.06 PL PBT-0.230.19 PL -0.280.06 PL NP-0.230.17 PL -0.280.04 PL
