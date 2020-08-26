Panache Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Linc Pen & Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter
G-Tech Info Training reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Velox Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Velox Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 1.44 croreNet loss of Panache Innovations reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.441.77 -19 OPM %-9.72-1.69 -PBDT-0.140.03 PL PBT-0.140.03 PL NP-0.140.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU