Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 14.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 14.46% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 12.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 45.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.809.09 19 45.2743.82 3 OPM %21.9425.30 -24.9427.93 - PBDT4.454.11 8 18.8418.86 0 PBT4.103.77 9 17.5117.53 0 NP2.852.49 14 12.3012.30 0

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:16 IST

