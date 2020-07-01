Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 30.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.74% to Rs 9.10 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 30.18% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.74% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.80% to Rs 16.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 45.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.1010.8045.0045.2733.9621.9434.2024.945.324.4523.8618.845.004.1022.6217.513.712.8516.9512.30

