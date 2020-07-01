Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 30.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.74% to Rs 9.10 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 30.18% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.74% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.80% to Rs 16.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 45.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.1010.80 -16 45.0045.27 -1 OPM %33.9621.94 -34.2024.94 - PBDT5.324.45 20 23.8618.84 27 PBT5.004.10 22 22.6217.51 29 NP3.712.85 30 16.9512.30 38
