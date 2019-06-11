JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hasti Finance standalone net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 67.13% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net Loss of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 67.13% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.24% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 12.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.126.45 -67 12.0310.81 11 OPM %-6.13-0.93 -0.755.18 - PBDT-0.14-0.05 -180 0.100.57 -82 PBT-0.14-0.05 -180 0.080.55 -85 NP-0.14-0.05 -180 0.040.41 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU