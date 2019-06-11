Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 67.13% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net Loss of & Investment reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 67.13% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.24% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 12.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.126.4512.0310.81-6.13-0.930.755.18-0.14-0.050.100.57-0.14-0.050.080.55-0.14-0.050.040.41

