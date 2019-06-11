JUST IN
New Prudential Framework Provides Leeway To Lenders And Encourages Them To Refer Cases To Insolvency and Bankruptcy Court
Nakoda reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nakoda reported to Rs 21.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.07 -100 OPM %0-564957.14 -PBDT-1.21-395.26 100 PBT-21.26-415.28 95 NP-21.38-417.45 95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
