Nakoda reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Nakoda Group of Industries approves change in directorate
Sebi slaps Rs 5 crore fine on promoters of Nakoda Ltd
ED files complaint against Nakoda Ltd Director in bank fraud case
U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in nine years in December
Passenger vehicle sales drop 20 pc in May; car sales down 26 pc
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Nakoda reported to Rs 21.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.07 -100 OPM %0-564957.14 -PBDT-1.21-395.26 100 PBT-21.26-415.28 95 NP-21.38-417.45 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU