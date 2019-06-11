JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

New Prudential Framework Provides Leeway To Lenders And Encourages Them To Refer Cases To Insolvency and Bankruptcy Court
Business Standard

Kamron Laboratories standalone net profit rises 2514.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Kamron Laboratories rose 2514.29% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.051.95 -46 5.598.17 -32 OPM %180.956.15 -10.3810.65 - PBDT2.010.37 443 0.760.74 3 PBT1.830.08 2188 0.030.01 200 NP1.830.07 2514 0.030 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU