Kamron Laboratories standalone net profit rises 2514.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of Kamron Laboratories rose 2514.29% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.051.95 -46 5.598.17 -32 OPM %180.956.15 -10.3810.65 - PBDT2.010.37 443 0.760.74 3 PBT1.830.08 2188 0.030.01 200 NP1.830.07 2514 0.030 0
