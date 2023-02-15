Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 2522.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 183.22% to Rs 195.73 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International rose 2522.83% to Rs 33.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 183.22% to Rs 195.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales195.7369.11 183 OPM %22.684.50 -PBDT44.072.68 1544 PBT43.882.64 1562 NP33.311.27 2523
