Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 2522.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 2522.83% to Rs 33.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 183.22% to Rs 195.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.195.7369.1122.684.5044.072.6843.882.6433.311.27

