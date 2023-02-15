Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 588.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 183.91 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 588.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 183.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.183.91148.892.995.132.531.062.200.651.720.25

