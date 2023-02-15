JUST IN
Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 588.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 183.91 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 588.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 183.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales183.91148.89 24 OPM %2.995.13 -PBDT2.531.06 139 PBT2.200.65 238 NP1.720.25 588

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

