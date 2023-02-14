Midwest Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 croreNet Loss of Midwest Gold reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.01 2800 OPM %-155.17-7100.00 -PBDT-0.71-0.71 0 PBT-0.73-0.74 1 NP-0.73-0.74 1
