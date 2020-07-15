JUST IN
Business Standard

International Travel House reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.14% to Rs 8.15 crore

Net Loss of International Travel House reported to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.14% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.1551.40 -84 OPM %-171.293.00 -PBDT-13.302.60 PL PBT-15.98-0.32 -4894 NP-15.98-0.12 -13217

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 07:56 IST

