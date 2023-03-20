Paras Defence bags order worth Rs 64 cr from CSIR

The Aerospace and defense company announced that it has secured an order around Rs 64 crore for Avionics Suite for Saras MK-2 Aircraft from Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)- National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

The PSU company said that the diliveries of Avionics Suite for Saras MK-2 Aircraft are to be done in FY-24.

Saras is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category as designed by the CSIR-NAL.

Avionics Suite of Saras MK - 2 Aircraft is the complete glass cockpit of the aircraft, including all the equipment related to control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather and anticollision systems along with Auto-Pilot System.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies offers high precision products and turnkey solutions to the defense and space sector, operating in three main verticals - defence and space optics, defence electronics solutions, and heavy engineering. As on 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 58.94% in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 27.25% to Rs 9.76 crore on a 31.09% increase in sales to Rs 60.88 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies fell 0.64% to Rs 482.30 on the BSE.

