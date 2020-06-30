Parth Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net loss of Parth Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.43% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales015.07 -100 0.9620.99 -95 OPM %00.40 --39.580.29 - PBDT-0.270.06 PL -0.320.06 PL PBT-0.270.06 PL -0.320.06 PL NP-0.270.04 PL -0.320.04 PL

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 19:34 IST

