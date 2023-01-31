Pasari Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kandagiri Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 70.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Katare Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 74.64% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Pasari Spinning Mills rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU