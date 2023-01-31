Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 39.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.24% to Rs 22.18 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 39.58% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.1817.035.504.641.010.740.900.640.670.48

