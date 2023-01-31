Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 39.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.24% to Rs 22.18 croreNet profit of Rama Vision rose 39.58% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.1817.03 30 OPM %5.504.64 -PBDT1.010.74 36 PBT0.900.64 41 NP0.670.48 40
