Kemp & Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.750.84-30.671.190.650.030.59-0.030.54-0.03

