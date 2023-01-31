Kemp & Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.750.84 -11 OPM %-30.671.19 -PBDT0.650.03 2067 PBT0.59-0.03 LP NP0.54-0.03 LP
