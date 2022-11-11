JUST IN
DCW standalone net profit rises 152.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 697.78 crore

Net profit of DCW rose 152.36% to Rs 49.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 697.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 571.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales697.78571.87 22 OPM %15.1713.89 -PBDT48.7851.80 -6 PBT26.2729.48 -11 NP49.6419.67 152

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:49 IST

