DCW standalone net profit rises 152.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 697.78 crore

Net profit of DCW rose 152.36% to Rs 49.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 697.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 571.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

