JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Escorts Kubota appoints director cum CFO
Business Standard

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 36.97 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 88.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.9729.20 27 OPM %4.608.46 -PBDT0.612.03 -70 PBT0.111.11 -90 NP0.090.81 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU