Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 36.97 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 88.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.36.9729.204.608.460.612.030.111.110.090.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)