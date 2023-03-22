JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

US Market extends gain on easing banking contagion fears
Business Standard

Patel Engineering JV wins Tumkur Branch Canal micro irrigation project

Capital Market 

Patel Engineering announced that the company along with the JV Partner has received letter of acceptance for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package V) micro irrigation project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL), which was declared as L1 earlier.

The company being 51% partner in the JV, its share in the project is Rs. 281.07 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 09:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU