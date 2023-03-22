Patel Engineering JV wins Tumkur Branch Canal micro irrigation project

Patel Engineering announced that the company along with the JV Partner has received letter of acceptance for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package V) micro irrigation project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL), which was declared as L1 earlier.

The company being 51% partner in the JV, its share in the project is Rs. 281.07 crore.

