Tata Motors announces price hike of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles

With effect from 01 April 2023Tata Motors will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from 01 April 2023.
The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms. As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.
The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.
