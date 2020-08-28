Patel Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.25% to Rs 276.04 crore

Net loss of Patel Engineering reported to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 42.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.25% to Rs 276.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 661.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.276.04661.1314.3912.64-16.9270.26-33.4354.42-41.8942.18

