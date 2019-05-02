JUST IN
Patel Engineering standalone net profit declines 85.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 490.40 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering declined 85.48% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 490.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 468.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.27% to Rs 82.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 2069.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2038.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales490.40468.91 5 2069.892038.90 2 OPM %1.9810.61 -13.3822.36 - PBDT25.1717.55 43 240.71301.03 -20 PBT13.787.28 89 199.78256.56 -22 NP12.0582.99 -85 82.8759.08 40

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:08 IST

