Patel Engineering standalone net profit declines 85.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Patel Engineering declined 85.48% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 490.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 468.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.27% to Rs 82.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 2069.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2038.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

