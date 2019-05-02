Indian Acrylics consolidated net profit rises 76.98% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 73.78% to Rs 247.48 crore

Net profit of rose 76.98% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.78% to Rs 247.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.15% to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.89% to Rs 731.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 522.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

