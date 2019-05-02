Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 5.93% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 515.16 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 5.93% to Rs 88.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 515.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 530.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.43% to Rs 386.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 468.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 2055.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2130.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales515.16530.31 -3 2055.372130.86 -4 OPM %24.6726.31 -27.5630.90 - PBDT127.94144.66 -12 586.35682.14 -14 PBT109.19128.02 -15 514.27622.55 -17 NP88.8994.49 -6 386.97468.64 -17

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:07 IST

