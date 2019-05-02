Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 5.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 515.16 crore

Net profit of declined 5.93% to Rs 88.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 515.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 530.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.43% to Rs 386.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 468.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 2055.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2130.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

