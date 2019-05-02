Raymond consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 1808.71 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 27.11% to Rs 67.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 1808.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1629.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.77% to Rs 167.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 134.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 6582.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5906.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

