Patidar Buildcon standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Patidar Buildcon declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.290.58-3.45-3.450.010.100.010.100.010.09

