Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Patidar Buildcon standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Patidar Buildcon declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.58 -50 OPM %-3.45-3.45 -PBDT0.010.10 -90 PBT0.010.10 -90 NP0.010.09 -89

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:02 IST

