Shiva Texyarn standalone net profit declines 63.79% in the December 2018 quarter

Indo-Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 78.67 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn declined 63.79% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 78.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.6785.77 -8 OPM %12.4112.07 -PBDT4.876.03 -19 PBT1.382.67 -48 NP1.052.90 -64

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:12 IST

