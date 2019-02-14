Shiva Texyarn standalone net profit declines 63.79% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 78.67 croreNet profit of Shiva Texyarn declined 63.79% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 78.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.6785.77 -8 OPM %12.4112.07 -PBDT4.876.03 -19 PBT1.382.67 -48 NP1.052.90 -64
