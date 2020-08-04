Paushak standalone net profit declines 14.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 32.24 croreNet profit of Paushak declined 14.04% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.2435.87 -10 OPM %31.8231.36 -PBDT11.5911.98 -3 PBT10.4510.91 -4 NP8.6310.04 -14
