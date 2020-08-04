Paushak standalone net profit declines 14.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 32.24 crore

Net profit of Paushak declined 14.04% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.32.2435.8731.8231.3611.5911.9810.4510.918.6310.04

