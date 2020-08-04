India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 45.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 90.55 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 45.33% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 90.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.01% to Rs 22.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 336.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 349.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

