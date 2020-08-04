India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 45.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 90.55 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 45.33% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 90.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.01% to Rs 22.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 336.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 349.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales90.5595.07 -5 336.27349.96 -4 OPM %-1.169.70 -6.556.67 - PBDT6.5715.74 -58 42.3144.58 -5 PBT4.4014.13 -69 35.1137.46 -6 NP11.1720.43 -45 22.4841.64 -46
