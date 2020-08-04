JUST IN
Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 137.93% to Rs 2.07 crore

Net Loss of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 137.93% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.070.87 138 5.305.99 -12 OPM %-50.72-4.60 --23.21-1.17 - PBDT-0.970.04 PL 0.760.54 41 PBT-1.01-0.02 -4950 0.610.31 97 NP-0.72-0.01 -7100 0.450.23 96

