Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net Loss of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 137.93% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

