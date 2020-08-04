NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.81% to Rs 3.11 croreNet profit of NPR Finance rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.81% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.39% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.09% to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.117.55 -59 27.7936.61 -24 OPM %7.077.55 -8.6411.42 - PBDT0.140.45 -69 2.003.57 -44 PBT-0.030.27 PL 1.322.89 -54 NP0.210.20 5 1.662.53 -34
