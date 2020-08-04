NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.81% to Rs 3.11 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.81% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.39% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.09% to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.117.5527.7936.617.077.558.6411.420.140.452.003.57-0.030.271.322.890.210.201.662.53

