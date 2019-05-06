Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 3.83%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 2.14%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 6.53% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.56% drop in the SENSEX
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 3.83% today to trade at Rs 174.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.14% to quote at 11248.35. The index is down 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.97% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 2.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 18.23 % over last one year compared to the 10.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 6.53% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 88821 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 264.7 on 09 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.3 on 06 Feb 2019.
